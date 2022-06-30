False Gods, Experts and the Death of Science with Dr. Sam Bailey

Dr. Andrew Kaufman

[June 21, 2022]

Dr. Sam Bailey expands on her previous “Science vs Dogma” video, further pushing minds to consider the problems with peer-reviewed science and open debate in the public forum. Bailey questions the suppression of information on COVID-19 and tells the story of her husband’s clash with an evolutionary biologist, ending with a public challenge to all virologists.





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