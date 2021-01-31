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The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 12: "The 5th & Final Universal Empire"
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60 views • January 31, 2021
The 12th episode follows Mr. Z on a tour of some new media figures who echo some of our views or at least our sentiments as we close in on #TheGreatAwakening. Elton the clip hound brought us "ToreSays" and Scott McKay Tipping Point for this show which originally aired on American Freedom Radio around Christmas time 2020. Please like share and subscribe, thanks!
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