The ceasefire is not over, Hegseth says

Adding:

🤡 Summary of Secretary of War crimes Kegsbreath press conference:

➡️US Armed Forces will not need to enter Iranian airspace or waters as part of opening the Strait of Hormuz.

➡️Hundreds more ships are lining up to take the US up on the offer to escort them through the Strait of Hormuz.

➡️The United States considers the ceasefire with Iran to remain in effect, despite its operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

➡️"As a direct gift from the US to the world, we have established a powerful red, white, and blue dome over the Strait."

➡️"American destroyers are on station, supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and surveillance aircraft."

🐻The only actual proof of any of these claims are his standard "trust us, bros, we're US, Deus vult" & 40% proof breath.