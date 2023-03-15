https://gettr.com/post/p2bkoyv1917
2023.03.15 Xi, the Dead Emperor, had formed the Xi United Nations, and they confronted the Western world head-on. His madness will bring eternal disaster to humanity.
习死皇组建习联合国开始与西方世界正面对抗，他的疯狂将给人类带来永不消逝的灾难。
