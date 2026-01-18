BE YE RECONCILED TO GOD ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JAN 18 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What About the Cross? (1) The Severity of the Issue, (2) the Spiritual Battle, (3) the Person of the Cross, and (4) the Character of God--Revealed at the Cross. At the Cross, God Dealt with the Issue of Sin and Brought Man to Himself; He Made Peace, So He Is No Longer Angry with the Wicked Every Day. But It Still Stands That, Individually, Man Must Accept the New Life God Offers and Rely Upon His Righteousness.