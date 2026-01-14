[Instrumental Intro]



(The guitar enters with a low, resonant C-major drone. Heavy thumb-slaps on the wood of the guitar create a thundering, rhythmic pulse. After four bars, the Sky-Weaver harmonica enters with a long, swelling high note that bends downward like a sigh.)

[Verse 1]



(Guitar: Quiet but tense, intricate arpeggios) Remember when you were fourteen, your dad taught you to shave That wasn't a very fatherly way for him to behave You had to watch your first beard, floating down the drain A beard abandoned, a son betrayed (Harmonica: Sharp, dissonant stabs on "betrayed") Your dad taught you how And look at you now

[Chorus]



(Guitar: Opens up into massive, strummed chords; the low strings vibrating the floor) 'Cause if your dad doesn't have a beard You've got two mums, two beardless mums (Harmonica: A soaring, melodic counter-point that mimics a choir) If your dad doesn't have a beard You've got two mums, two beardless mums

[Verse 2]



(Guitar: Returns to a darker, more rhythmic picking pattern) Remember how he watched, your face lathered with cream Mirror fogging over as the bathroom filled with steam He put the razor in your hand and said "Now let's begin Shave with short quick strokes my son and head towards the chin" (Harmonica: A ghostly, warbling trill behind "steam") Your dad taught you how And look at you now

[Chorus]



(Guitar: Maximum resonance, aggressive percussive hits on the bridge) 'Cause if your dad doesn't have a beard You've got two mums, two beardless mums If your dad doesn't have a beard You've got two mums, two beardless mums

[Bridge]



(Guitar: Shifts to a slow, melancholic progression. The tempo drags slightly for dramatic weight) (Oh you got two beardless mums, yeah) 'Cause you know I can't stand to see a child Put through that much pain when he knows that he'll never see his first beard again And you know there is no greater crime against the human race (Harmonica: Rising in volume, reaching a cinematic, wailing peak) Than when a father takes a razor to his own son's face Your dad taught you how You're just like him now

[Chorus]



(Guitar: Violent, driving patterns; the stereo field is saturated with the sound of steel strings) 'Cause if your dad doesn't have a beard You've got two mums, two beardless mums Oh if your dad doesn't have a beard You've got two stupid looking beardless fucking mums

[Outro]

Opening with a low-tuned guitar (C-Standard/Open C), the relentless polyphonic fingerpicking drives the pulse with a heavy, heartbeat-like thud from the thumb, Soaring, cello-like harmonica—processed with lush hall reverb—glides above, anchored center, while the guitar’s wide stereo spread creates massive depth

(Guitar: Slowly fades into a single, repeating low note. The thumb-thump remains like a fading heartbeat) 'Cause if your dad doesn't have a beard You've got two mums, two beardless mums If your dad doesn't have a beard You've got two mums, two beardless mums (Harmonica: Long, ethereal notes that drift into the distance, echoing into silence) Two beardless mums (yeah yeah) Two beardless mums (alright) Two beardless mums... Two beardless mums...



(Final Sound: The ring of a single guitar string being cut short.)

