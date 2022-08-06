Video clip showing the interior of the apartment (apartment overview)

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qz_JJtor9L0
Overview of a three-room apartment. For placement on sales sites.The video was taken on a phone. And this means that the costs of videography are the most minimal.
The goal is to show that having a regular smartphone and video shooting skills, making such videos is available to everyone.
Our community dedicated to TopContent mobilography https://vk.com/topcontent2022 - try yourself in mobile shooting! We study together. Photos and videos on the phone, cases, training, a lot of author's content, friendly communication in the community for professionals and amateurs to take pictures on the phone.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
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https://shipshard.blogspot.com
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All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws