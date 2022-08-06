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Video clip showing the interior of the apartment (apartment overview)
shipshard
shipshard
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55 views • August 06, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qz_JJtor9L0 

Overview of a three-room apartment. For placement on sales sites.The video was taken on a phone. And this means that the costs of videography are the most minimal.

The goal is to show that having a regular smartphone and video shooting skills, making such videos is available to everyone.

Our community dedicated to TopContent mobilography https://vk.com/topcontent2022 - try yourself in mobile shooting! We study together. Photos and videos on the phone, cases, training, a lot of author's content, friendly communication in the community for professionals and amateurs to take pictures on the phone.

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/ 

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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