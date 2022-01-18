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HANDS OFF OUR CHILDREN BY JOYDAH MAE (MIRRORED)
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366 views • January 18, 2022
HANDS OFF OUR CHILDREN BY JOYDAH MAE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnodiGobSQBm/
In amongst the joy of coming together, we were guided to stand as one - to bring visibility to the message of this song. To stand up for our children and face the adversities that risk their well-being.
Joydah Mae website is at https://joydahmae.com/
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnodiGobSQBm/
In amongst the joy of coming together, we were guided to stand as one - to bring visibility to the message of this song. To stand up for our children and face the adversities that risk their well-being.
Joydah Mae website is at https://joydahmae.com/
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