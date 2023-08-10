Rogue Feds at Bundy Ranch Hit With MORE Whistleblower Bombshells

More explosive revelations from a whistleblower incriminating the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and its operatives charged with terrorizing the Bundy Ranch family have just dropped, explains Pastor Matt Shea, who was right at the center of the saga in his capacity as a Washington lawmaker. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Shea goes through court documents featuring horrifying scandals surrounding BLM Special Agent Dan Love. The whistleblower, himself a senior BLM official, said Love and other rogue federal agents were totally out of control, using lawless tactics and also engaging in perversion.
