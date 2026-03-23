If it wasn't Tornado Day, you'd see this park littered with foreigners, like every effing where I go. Sofa king fed up with foreign invaders and the tyrannical commies that human-trafficked them into my homeland. Turns out there weren't severe tornadoes on Tornado Day, it was mostly #FearPorn, and very windy since it's MARCH.

The SU-35's flight #89 is much-needed albeit temporary relief from dystopia. #SendThemHome #Remigration #Solutions

#Soaring20s Get your own r/c SU-35 right here: https://www.banggood.com/custlink/mKm9AGSCNR?title=SU35Upgraded

www.linktr.ee/mjtank108