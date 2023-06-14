https://gettr.com/post/p2jha3va621
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon (GETTR: @stevebannon): Nobody's free until the Lao Baixing is free! The world elites helped the CCP build the system based on the enslavement of the Lao Baixing and found that the CCP's model is pretty good. So they copied it to the West.
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：如果老百姓不获得自由，这个世界就没有自由！全球精英帮中共建立了以奴役老百姓为基础的体制，并发现中共的模式很不错，于是便把这个系统照搬到了西方。
