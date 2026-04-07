Military Contracts and Diversification, an interview with John Ferguson

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Breaking into military contracts isn’t just innovation—it’s navigating intense compliance, traceability, and endless paperwork. Every bolt has a backstory. That’s why smart drone companies diversify beyond defense, balancing risk while scaling impact. From battlefield tech to public access, adaptability is survival in this high-stakes industry.
#DefenseTech #DroneIndustry #Innovation #MilitaryContracts #Aerospace
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