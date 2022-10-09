© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
October 7, 2022
Russian combat helicopters MI-35 used in the special military operation in Ukraine continue to complete assigned fire missions, accompany convoys and to deliver military cargos.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n08le-mi-35-helicopters-participate-in-special-military-operation.html