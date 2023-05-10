Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Texas National Guard soldiers in riot gear arrive at illegal crossing in Brownsville
193 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Bill Melugin BREAKING: A quick reaction force of Texas National Guard soldiers w/ riot gear have just arrived at a major illegal crossing location here in Brownsville. I’m told this is part of TX Governor @GregAbbott_TX ’s new specialized TX Border Response force meant to repel mass crossings.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1656345678635835392

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket