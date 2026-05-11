Jailed for Speech in England - Responding to Overdoses - UnHoused Bill Of Rights

Pastor Found Guilty of Violating U.K. Speech Laws for Preaching John 3:16 Sermon Near Hospital





Clive Johnston's conviction marks the first of its kind under buffer zone laws involving speech entirely unrelated to abortion.





The United Kingdom, which has been cracking down on speech for years, dealt free speech another blow on Thursday when a district judge found Clive Johnston, a retired Northern Irish pastor, guilty of preaching John 3:16 in public.





https://reason.com/2026/05/07/pastor-found-guilty-of-violating-u-k-speech-laws-for-preaching-john-316-sermon-near-hospital/









UK free speech crackdown sees up to 30 people a day arrested for petty offenses such as retweets and cartoons





https://nypost.com/2025/08/19/world-news/uk-free-speech-struggle-30-arrests-a-day-censorship/









"Free Speech Is Dead": Another American "Right-Wing" Influencer Banned From Traveling To The U.K.





American right-wing influencer Joey Mannarino has been blocked from visiting the United Kingdom, a month after Kanye West was also denied entry into the U.K. for similar reasons. Mannarino shared on social media Wednesday (May 6) that the Secretary of State for the Home Department, Shabana Mahmood, had deemed his presence in the U.K. "not considered to be conducive to the public good."





https://www.thetravel.com/right-wing-american-influencer-joey-mannarino-banned-from-traveling-to-uk-eta-revoked/









Saskatoon firefighters responded to 'staggering' 680 overdoses in April





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/saskatoon-firefighters-overdose-crisis-supervised-consumption-drugs-9.7188729









Vancouver firefighters bending under pressure of city's overdose crisis





https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/vancouver-firefighters-bending-under-pressure-of-citys-overdose-crisis









More than half of Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals are closing to new admissions





https://www.princewilliamtimes.com/news/more-than-half-of-virginia-s-state-run-mental-hospitals-are-closing-to-new-admissions/article_134fac14-e190-11eb-852b-770822d183cb.html









Not So Insane: A Case for Reopening America’s Asylums





As you read this article, more than half a million Americans are experiencing homelessness, a crisis that continues to grow each year. The issue has reached such a magnitude that even the U.S. Supreme Court was forced to weigh in, as seen in City of Grants Pass v. Johnson, a case that questioned whether cities could constitutionally remove homeless encampments from public areas.





https://thelemur.org/2025/01/24/not-so-insane-a-case-for-reopening-americas-asylums/









Ann Arbor removes last remaining Neighborhood Watch sign - drawing cheers, jeers





Promoting a message of inclusion was a big factor in the decision to pull the signs down, said Mayor Christopher Taylor.





"Frankly, neighborhood watch signs are expressions of exclusion, and they're inconsistent with our values," Taylor said in a social media video. "Ann Arbor is a welcoming community. We don't want to push people away, we want to welcome folks in."





https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/ann-arbor-removes-last-remaining-neighborhood-watch-sign-drawing-cheers-jeers









Rashida Tlaib's new 'Unhoused Bill of Rights' would protect homeless camping





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rashida-tlaibs-new-unhoused-bill-rights-would-protect-homeless-camping