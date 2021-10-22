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new world order police in china
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31 views • October 22, 2021
NWO Police in China 🇨🇳
Facial Recognition and Thermal Cameras Helmets.
This Helmet Can Measure 100 People's Temperature in Two Minutes.
Once Police Find Out Your Temperature Is Unusual High, Health Officials Will Come for You 💀👁
Facial Recognition and Thermal Cameras Helmets.
This Helmet Can Measure 100 People's Temperature in Two Minutes.
Once Police Find Out Your Temperature Is Unusual High, Health Officials Will Come for You 💀👁
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