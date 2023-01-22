LITP: 060 THE COURTS - Administrative Court; Common Law Court

Living In The Private Series: YOUR SOVEREIGNTY - Administrative Court; Common Law Court. The Judiciary comprises two types of court venues: a corporate ‘administrative court’, and a Common Law ‘court of record’.
THE COURTS . . . LITP: 060
THE LAW VS STATUTES . . . LITP: 061
JURISDICTION IS THE KEY . . . LITP: 061
DECLINING TO APPEAR . . . LITP: 061
STRATEGIES FOR COURT . . . LITP: 062
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.