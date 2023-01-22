Create New Account
LITP: 060 THE COURTS - Administrative Court; Common Law Court
The One Lesson
Living In The Private Series: YOUR SOVEREIGNTY - Administrative Court; Common Law Court. The Judiciary comprises two types of court venues: a corporate ‘administrative court’, and a Common Law ‘court of record’. 

THE COURTS . . . LITP: 060

THE LAW VS STATUTES . . . LITP: 061

JURISDICTION IS THE KEY . . . LITP: 061

DECLINING TO APPEAR . . . LITP: 061

STRATEGIES FOR COURT . . . LITP: 062

Keywords
legalcourtslawfuladministrative courtcommon law court

