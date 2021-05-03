Prediction of 16 May 1947 from BEAM, ‘Billy’ Eduard Albert Meier

Translated via DeepL.comDisclaimer: This is an unofficial translation and does contain errors!Prediction of 16 May 1947To the rulers, authorities and all other persons in charge of the armies,organisations as well as to all heads, leaders, the Pope, to all preachers andPastors of all religions and sects, and to all people of the earth worldI am still a boy of 10 years, but I have knowledge of the coming times that will bring terrible and evil changes to the humanity of the earth, which I am writing down in a predictive manner and spreading throughout the world. This is according to clearly recognised events that will take place in the future because people will not change for the better and will become more and more degenerate, more and more indifferent and alien to each other, more greedy for money and more sectarian. It must be said at the outset that I am not yet extensively educated in language and writing, which is why I need the help of my five adult and highly educated friends to formulate and write all that I have to say and explain with foresight and foresight according to my meaning. It is also thanks to their help that my predictions have been translated and reproduced in English, Italian and French, as they can now be sent to all countries through their financial outlay. This to all country fathers and country leaders of all countries on earth, to all editorial offices of renowned important daily newspapers of all countries, to important economic, religious and private organisations, to army leaders, reporters, the Pope, renowned journalists as well as to correspondents, reporters, authorities, radio and radio stations.Eduard Meier, Niederflachs 1253, Bülach, 6 June 1947