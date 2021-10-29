[LHFE] Lost History of Flat Earth - EP 04 - "Back to the Future"

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Lost History of Flat Earth by AEWAR
Volume 1 - "Buried in Plain Sight"
EPISODE IV - "Back to the Future"
Everything we've been taught about Earth, History, Energy and Civilization was a complete lie and the truth has always been right in front of our eyes...buried in plain sight.
Continue to: EPISODE V