Budtender Turnover Analysis

A lot has changed in recent years in the cannabis industry. One thing that remains the same is the importance of cannabis retail sales employees.

Also known as ‘budtenders’, these employees still remain as the primary ambassadors of cannabis and the most critical sales conduit for the vast majority of retail sales transactions.

The purchase decisions that cannabis customers make are heavily influenced by the employee they interact with, which makes these staff members the heart and soul of the industry.

Turnover is often unavoidable and always costly, so it’s essential to optimize the employee hiring and managing process wherever possible. In both countries nearly a quarter of all budtenders hired in the past year did not complete a full month of work. It does seem, however, that the budtenders with the best performance are the ones that continue working.

In this report, we explore budtender turnover in the US and Canada to get an understanding of what is and isn’t normal when it comes to budtender turnover.

Episode 1028 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s report…

#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData

https://youtu.be/DNqhIuCYT8w