Seniors Beware of New Scams Spreading Fast in 2026 & How to Protect Yourself

If you're over 60 and worried about scams targeting older adults - like scary phone calls from “Social Security” or urgent pleas claiming your grandchild is in trouble - this video is for you. These scams don’t appear suddenly. They spread because criminals use new technology, fear, and emotional pressure to manipulate trust. But here’s the good news: once you know how these scams work, you can stop them cold.

In this video, we guide you through the scam tactics used by professional fraud rings, with clear explanations, real-life examples, and science-backed psychology. No tech expertise, no complicated steps, no fear - just simple, practical protection you can use immediately.

Credits to: Senior Ways, How Could This Happen and SFM