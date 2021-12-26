© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cringy White House Video of Dancing & Singing Nurses... [25.12.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
61 views • December 26, 2021
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
Hodgetwins Bio:
Keith and Kevin Hodge, aka the Hodgetwins, are famously known for their comedic commentary regarding politics, fitness tips, and relationship advice across their several YouTube channels!
111,765 views Dec 25, 2021
Conservative Twins - 2.02M subscribers
https://youtu.be/VrfL4q3ov_s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFfD9fWqkT4PNy7v6r8ilmg
https://twitter.com/hodgetwins
Hodgetwins Bio:
Keith and Kevin Hodge, aka the Hodgetwins, are famously known for their comedic commentary regarding politics, fitness tips, and relationship advice across their several YouTube channels!
111,765 views Dec 25, 2021
Conservative Twins - 2.02M subscribers
https://youtu.be/VrfL4q3ov_s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFfD9fWqkT4PNy7v6r8ilmg
https://twitter.com/hodgetwins
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.