Judgement From God

Pastor John was troubled as the Holy Spirit spoke to him about judgment on April 18, 2020. There is a lot of disinformation on the internet concerning the Coronavirus and the Holy Spirit stressed he was to clearly present why the world is experiencing this crisis.

When God wanted to move the Israelites out of Egypt, He stated that He loved them and that they were the apple of His eye. He promised to bless His chosen people and prosper them on the condition that they obeyed His commandments. Rebellion would cost them the Promised Land and bring trouble for years to come.

God is waiting for people today to seek forgiveness. He is also waiting for pastors to preach against sin – not asking God to remove the Coronavirus. People are dying and the world’s economy is in shambles but there is no repentance.

The Israelites failed to address their sin issues and the Lord judged them severely. If God judged His chosen people in such a manner, will He overlook mankind’s sins today? Where do you stand in this matter?

RLJ-1752 -- APRIL 19, 2020

