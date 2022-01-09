Jesus Gave Us a Spiritual Blood Transfusion The Blood Speaks God Honors Blood Covenants. Warning Do Not Dishonor the Blood of Jesus

Jesus Gave Us a Spiritual Blood Transfusion The Blood Speaks



Ephesians 2:13-16 KJV



13But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ. 14For he is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us; 15Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace; 16And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby:





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Ye must be born again of water and of spirit.

francesca ferrando mark o'connell ed boyden william gibson stephen lyons