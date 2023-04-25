BREAKING Ukraine Update: IT'S ALL OVER, TRAPPED By Russian Forces! | BAKHMUT ENDGAME | Exclusive The 24th April 2023 Frontline Update for the Russo-Ukrainian War. We got a few updates to talk about today, starting in the area of Bakhmut. We have reports coming in, kind of wild and random reports, if you will, coming in about a Russian offensive or a Wagner offensive basically on all fronts of the town and heavy fighting around the entire arc. So starting in the south, we're going to talk about gains that we were able to map out. So there is reports of fighting not only near this school here, this is actually the school number 5 and it was reported to have been captured, but there's also reports of fighting all the way up to the bus station, which I believe is this area right here, and then the central market, which is this area right here. There seems to be some speculation that the central market is actually being attacked from the east, from coming across the river. So it's tough to really map out where the front lines are here, but one thing that we have heard is that Mariupolska Street, and real quick let me turn on all the labels here, Mariupolska Street, which is running down through here, the claim is that the entire street has now been captured by Wagner, so they definitely mean this top half of the street here going up to the school number 5. As far as the bottom half here, I'm not sure, we're going to go ahead and mark it, but with kind of a question mark. So just to show you guys what the reported gains have been in the area, you're looking at something more or less like this around the school. And then to the south of here, if this information holds true, and this area has now been captured, then you're looking at a new front line, something like this in the south. So moving down a large chunk of territory would be in Russian hands.

