Countdown to the Great Tribulation

Is 2026 the year the Great Tribulation finally begins? Is this the start of a Sabbatical cycle some have postulated counts down to the return of Jesus? Is a Sabbatical cycle or Jubilee year even mentioned by Jesus as a leading indicator of the Great Tribulation? Jesus, Himself, pointed to events, including some written by the prophet Daniel.

If God has placed some of the understanding of the signs of the beginning of the Great Tribulation in the words of Daniel the prophet till the time of the end, what are those signs? If 2026 is not the year the Great Tribulation begins, could any of the signs mentioned in the book of Daniel begin to take place in 2026? Could this year be the beginning of the end?

Do you want to know? In Matthew 24:3 Jesus’ disciples wanted to know. Of course, we know Jesus said no one knows the day or the hour, but Jesus also told us in Matthew 24:33 that we will know when it is at the very doors! What about the timing of Armageddon? Surely you, just like the disciples, want to know.

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on the future of the possibilities that await us in the new calendar year. Listen as Dr. Thiel explains the scriptures that prophesy a seven year (one week) 'peace deal' in Daniel, the breaking of that deal, the rise of the king of the north and the king of the south, the Great Tribulation and the return of our Lord and Savior. The time for the countdown to begin is close at hand.

Read the full article to this video titled “Can the Great Tribulation Countdown Come in 2026? Countdown to Armageddon in 2026?” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/can-the-great-tribulation-countdown-come-in-2026/