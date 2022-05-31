JAKE LANG's 'The Truth About January 6th' Documentary Premieres Next Week

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Do you want to know the TRUTH about January 6th
that the government is hiding from you?
A new documentary about January 6th will premier next week exclusively on The Gateway Pundit news website.
This film will be historic in the fact that it will be narrated by January 6th Political Prisoner Jake Lang from solitary confinement.
This groundbreaking documentary contains never-before-seen footage of and commentary on January 6th.
Incredibly, this documentary was narrated by Lang from solitary confinement with the help of his team. He has not seen the documentary due to his strict conditions as a political prisoner but was able to provide detailed commentary as a result of his first-hand experience as an eyewitness and participant at January 6th.
“I lived through it,” said Lang. “I saw it with my own eyes. It is my story. I do not need to see the video. It is forever embedded in my memory.”
https://www.j6truth.org/
video source: https://rumble.com/v16nz3r-the-truth-about-january-6th-documentary-trailer.html