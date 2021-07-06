【CCP’s Centennial】Freedom of Religion Is an Essential Cornerstone for Building a New China in the Future

7/1/2021 Under the CCP’s system, it doesn’t allow people to believe freely, and it destroys your spirit. CCP is a Party of atheism. But the CCP itself and many Party members have one or more religious beliefs. When they build the so-called People’s Hall, they invite Feng Shui masters to come and see. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, these high-ranking officials would burn the first joss sticks, costing hundreds of thousands of RMB. However, in order to maintain the stability of the regime, they oppose people having religious beliefs and infiltrate religions. During this so-called July 1st period, there are a lot of absurd things. For example, there is the so-called Christianity, Taoism, and Buddhism which come together to sing the national anthem and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP. Freedom of religion is a cornerstone for new China.