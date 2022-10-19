Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Crossing Paths as ONE (Metaphysical Topics)
13 views
channel image
Human Progression
Published a month ago |

Greetings Universe, I am a soul that strives for peace and love with unity from Sol 13, Terra 3 and I come to share these words with you. I had the opportunity to cross paths with many wonderful souls in my life. Like a person drawn to nature, these bees of greatness would come and plant pollen “seeds” in a common garden. Scientists, ancient souls who came on a mission, strangers with golden gifts and those that were from another culture have all crossed paths with me. I did not see them as a child waiting for what they could bring me, but as those that I could find friendship, knowledge, and unity with the understanding that we are ONE. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.

Keywords
metaphysicsunitystarseedslight workersdianne irenepositive souls

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket