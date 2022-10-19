Crossing Paths as ONE (Metaphysical Topics)

Greetings Universe, I am a soul that strives for peace and love with
unity from Sol 13, Terra 3 and I come to share these words with you. I
had the opportunity to cross paths with many wonderful souls in my life.
Like a person drawn to nature, these bees of greatness would come and
plant pollen “seeds” in a common garden. Scientists, ancient souls who
came on a mission, strangers with golden gifts and those that were from
another culture have all crossed paths with me. I did not see them as a
child waiting for what they could bring me, but as those that I could
find friendship, knowledge, and unity with the understanding that we are
ONE.
Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue
for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal
desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection.
Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential
to the survival of the human race.
