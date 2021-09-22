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Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark - Part 14 [21.09.2021]
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20 views • September 22, 2021
Note: Jeg kan komme med en liste med navne der har kæmpet denne syge kamp for børnene i årevis, alle Politikerne ved hvad der foregår, INGEN siger eller gør noget (hvorfor mon dog? - Den der Tier Samtykker) , Tingene hænger sammen - Se links længere nede på videoer hvor det hele er dokumenteret - For lige at give et par eksempler:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Faaborg%2FMidtfyn+Kommune+b%C3%B8rnesager&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
K10.dk børnesager: https://tinyurl.com/3m5s67f2
k10.dk tvangsfjernelser børn: https://tinyurl.com/4ms3enpu
UlF Harbo børnesager: https://tinyurl.com/tummjd2k
--
'Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora LIVE - Marco på 1 år er døende og uden sin Mor og Far'
Jeg går LIVE med Marcos MOR Heidi. Familien er udsat for det vildeste og direkte mest ondskabsfulde omsorgssvigt, begået af Faaborg/Midtfyn Kommune, længe set i dansk historie!.
Der er virkelig noget heeeeeelt galt i Danmark Folkens!
Det hér kræver nedlukning af Danmark, eller er det kun når nogen får for lidt i løn, at man går i strejke?
I har en pligt til at reagere danskere!
Det er en menneskepligt at hjælpe sine landsmænd.
Vi kan ikke bare vende ryggen til at en dreng skal ligge og dø uden omsorg fra sin mor og far som intet andet ønsker at give ham.
Det er SYYYYGT!
-- Note --
Follow The Fucking Money - The Satanist are everywere IN PLAIN SIGHT:
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender #Pedogate #Pervywood #OutOfShadows #FallCaball
#Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #MarinaAbramovic #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip
#SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematic pedophilia & child trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-14
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-14
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora LIVE - Marco på 1 år er døende og uden sin Mor og Far. [21.09.2021]
Part 15 - on the way...
Kilde:
Red VORES Børn: https://sites.google.com/view/redvoresborn/start
FB: Marco vi er med dig hele vejen.: https://www.facebook.com/groups/341866714099098
16 views Streamed live sept 21, 2021
Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora
532 subscribers
https://youtu.be/JH5T-dIZj4c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JH5T-dIZj4c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN7gZ_1463xhQRERFvRCNgA
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Faaborg%2FMidtfyn+Kommune+b%C3%B8rnesager&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
K10.dk børnesager: https://tinyurl.com/3m5s67f2
k10.dk tvangsfjernelser børn: https://tinyurl.com/4ms3enpu
UlF Harbo børnesager: https://tinyurl.com/tummjd2k
--
'Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora LIVE - Marco på 1 år er døende og uden sin Mor og Far'
Jeg går LIVE med Marcos MOR Heidi. Familien er udsat for det vildeste og direkte mest ondskabsfulde omsorgssvigt, begået af Faaborg/Midtfyn Kommune, længe set i dansk historie!.
Der er virkelig noget heeeeeelt galt i Danmark Folkens!
Det hér kræver nedlukning af Danmark, eller er det kun når nogen får for lidt i løn, at man går i strejke?
I har en pligt til at reagere danskere!
Det er en menneskepligt at hjælpe sine landsmænd.
Vi kan ikke bare vende ryggen til at en dreng skal ligge og dø uden omsorg fra sin mor og far som intet andet ønsker at give ham.
Det er SYYYYGT!
-- Note --
Follow The Fucking Money - The Satanist are everywere IN PLAIN SIGHT:
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender #Pedogate #Pervywood #OutOfShadows #FallCaball
#Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #MarinaAbramovic #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip
#SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematic pedophilia & child trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-14
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-14
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora LIVE - Marco på 1 år er døende og uden sin Mor og Far. [21.09.2021]
Part 15 - on the way...
Kilde:
Red VORES Børn: https://sites.google.com/view/redvoresborn/start
FB: Marco vi er med dig hele vejen.: https://www.facebook.com/groups/341866714099098
16 views Streamed live sept 21, 2021
Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora
532 subscribers
https://youtu.be/JH5T-dIZj4c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JH5T-dIZj4c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN7gZ_1463xhQRERFvRCNgA
Keywords
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