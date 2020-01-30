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China Live Updat Corona 1-30=20 AM
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52 views • January 30, 2020
What can I say> Hoping to give updates with valuable lessons I am learning and hoping that others wont have to learn the hard way. While many sell foods and remedies and I am thankful for that, here are some hard core where the rubber meets the road things to think about and prepare for....The battle is sometimes largely in the mind. How best to overcome. And these things my friends are just preparation.
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