No Greater Security-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 5 2024

Our Salvation Is Dependent Upon the Word of God, and God's Word Is an Extension of His Character. That's Why We Can Have Eternal Security. Meanwhile, God Gives Us Instruction, As Any Father Does; But If We Mess Up, He Gives Us Forgiveness for Christ's Sake. Yet, In His Model Prayer, He Says That If We Forgive Those Who Wrong Us - Then He Will Forgive Us of Our Wrongs to Him. Unforgiveness Toward Another Can Swell into Hatred (Display of the Old Man) and Must Be Handled on A Spiritual Level.



