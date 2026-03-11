BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Blockchain Revolution & The Two-System Reset
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
126 followers
Today

The Blockchain Revolution & The Two-System Reset


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v76oovg-teslas-free-energy-the-bond-implosion-and-how-to-secure-your-retirement-bef.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


The Dow just hit 50,000. The S&P touched 7,000. And the entire stock market is about to be tokenized.


In this briefing, Will Barney maps the collision course between legacy finance and the blockchain future. While markets pull back on war jitters, the underlying reality is undeniable: $18 trillion in committed investment, an SEC chair predicting full tokenization within 24 months, and a settlement system poised to move from days to seconds.


But not all crypto is created equal.


Barney draws the line between Bitcoin—slow, cumbersome, and the currency of choice for traffickers—and utility assets like XRP that settle in five seconds flat. The reset isn't coming with a flip of the switch. It's coming with a transition period—two systems running side by side so the waking world can see the difference and choose. Asset-backed Treasury currency alongside the dying fiat system. A choice, not a coup.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Keywords
great reset bookparallel financial systems18 trillion investmentdow 50000sp 7000stock market tokenizationsec tokenization forecastxrp payments adoptioniso compliant cryptosbitcoin 40 minute settlementxrp 5 second settlementasset-backed treasury currencyfiat to blockchain bridgehuman trafficking currencyus dollar cash trafficking
