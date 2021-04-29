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EARTHQUAKE WARNING!!! US West Coast, Lake Tahoe Convergence : 04.29.2021
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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7867 views • April 29, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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A series of four and five-magnitude earthquakes have struck in Cascadia and off the Mexico West Coast at two epicenter locations that cross Lake Tahoe along the California-Nevada Border.
Cascadia (3 of 6):
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dyid/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dyia/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dyib/executive
Mexico West Coast:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dyif/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dyih/executive
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Tsunami, Hydrothermal Explosion Threat Lake Tahoe Earthquake Swarm
Submitted by Jenny and Richard
April 28, 2021:
Watch video: https://youtu.be/SbE8R3uMvmo
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Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 17 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
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For sending Tweets:

Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi

My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5

Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U

SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH

Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

More info at [email protected]
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