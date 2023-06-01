166 What's Up Prof - Walter Veith & Martin Smith - From Sickness To Health, Absentee Landlord Part2

In Episode 166 we share some of the wonderful blessings God bestowed upon us while doing a district outreach / camp-meeting. Through all the onslaughts that satan threw at us and especially Walter, we stand in awe at how God always comes through for us in the most trying of times. We experienced first hand that He is most certainly not an absentee landlord!
