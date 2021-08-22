Post Vaccine Deaths President Hero Speech

We will be hearing a lot of "Hero" and "We salute You" to the American people instead of saying we EFFed up or even worse, "we gave it our best shot to depopulate the world...but it ain't over yet. Within 10 years, the AIDS kicks in to finish the job." Just think of the amount of gaslighting lies that have to be put down. It will make people sick for sure. I am not sure when this speech will be given but many people will have to die first. I suspect after the peak rush of deaths. Read SPARS for a more accurate description. Please send me additions or articulated changes.