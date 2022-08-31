Dark disturbing revelations from a top financial insider with the elite

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Jim Crenshaw
August 26, 2022
Some of the darkest secrets of those who control the world. What they do. What he would not and could not do. An amazing story of how the world really works. If you cannot face evil and expose evil, you cannot stop evil.
Source: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/bernard
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/WISLqyJvnRBU/