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The Corruption of the Mainstream Media | Allen B. West and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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20 views • May 12, 2021
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Allen B. West about the Benghazi situation, lies from the Obama Administration which would have impacted the last presentational election and the corruption of the mainstream media to protect political interests.

Allen Bernard West is an American political commentator, former member of the United States House of Representatives, and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. He was also a member of the Citizens' Commission on Benghazi and author of the new book "Guardian of the Republic".

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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