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Crazy Joe Biden Says "Choose Truth Over Facts!"
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341 views • August 10, 2019
Joe Biden is at it again with multiple videos now exposing his shallow comprehension of logic in the pursuit of political power. Joe Biggs joins Owen in-studio to break down Biden's latest political gaffes.
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