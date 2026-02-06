REACTIONS TO LATEST RELEASE OF EPSTEIN FILES 🔞 HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Nude photos. The names and faces of sexual abuse victims. Bank account and Social Security numbers in full view.





All of these things appeared in the mountain of documents released Friday by the U.S. Justice Department as part of its effort to comply with a law requiring it to open its investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein.





That law was intended to preserve important privacy protections for Epstein’s victims. Their names were supposed to have been blacked out in documents. Their faces and bodies were supposed to be obscured in photos.





Mistakes, though, have been rampant. A review by The Associated Press and other news organizations has found countless examples of sloppy, inconsistent or nonexistent redactions that have revealed sensitive private information.





A photo of one girl who was underage when she was hired to give sexualized massages to Epstein in Florida appeared in a chart of his alleged victims. Police reports with the names of several of his victims, including some who have never stepped forward to identify themselves publicly, were released with no redactions at all.





Despite the Justice Department’s efforts to fix the oversights, a selfie taken by a nude female in a bathroom and another by a topless female remained on the site, their ages unknown but their faces in full view, as of Wednesday evening.





Some accusers and their lawyers called this week for the Justice Department to take down the site and appoint an independent monitor to prevent further errors.





