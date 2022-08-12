+1000 Words-Per-Minute Warp-Speed Reading ⏩ For language acquisition, learning, and mindfulness

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Spritz plans to revolutionize the way you read through Rapid Serial Visual Presentation; apparently reading normally you spend about 80% of your time moving your eyes from word to word. By keeping your eyes still and looking at a flashing sequence of words on a screen you can read much faster than you ever imagined.
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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/apps-software/917-spritz
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