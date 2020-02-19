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BEYOND "DIVIDE AND CONQUER"
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14 views • February 19, 2020
BEYOND "DIVIDE AND CONQUER": ONE CULTURAL SHIFT AT A TIME
And who are the big winners in today's divided communities? As always, the puppetmasters who have pitted one group against another and individuals against themselves since the beginning of history. As currently played, there is no win-win outcome for the puppets sooo... the time is right to Exit The Matrix then, after clearing your circuits, do what your heart says is the right thing to do.
And who are the big winners in today's divided communities? As always, the puppetmasters who have pitted one group against another and individuals against themselves since the beginning of history. As currently played, there is no win-win outcome for the puppets sooo... the time is right to Exit The Matrix then, after clearing your circuits, do what your heart says is the right thing to do.
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