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The Health Revolution #11 - Dr Jennifer Daniels - Interviewed by Clive De Carle (04.17.2014)
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138 views • January 26, 2021
More videos can be found at:
https://odysee.com/@ClivedeCarle:1
https://brandnewtube.com/@clivedecarle
https://lbry.tv/@ClivedeCarle:1
JOIN THE SECRET HEALTH CLUB FOR MORE CUTTING EDGE INFORMATION
https://clivedecarle.com/secret-health-club/
Clive de Carle's website - http://www.ancientpurity.com/
https://clivedecarle.com
Dr. Jennifer Daniels' story of Medical Corruption - http://drjenniferdaniels.com/about-me/
Dr. Jennifer Daniels' website - https://vitalitycapsules.com/
Dr Daniels has a membership program to teach you how to be the healer in your home. Support of 2 Q&A sessions a month are included. These are live and Dr Daniels stays until ALL questions are answered. If you want to learn more about the course, https://vitalitycapsules.com/healathome
https://odysee.com/@ClivedeCarle:1
https://brandnewtube.com/@clivedecarle
https://lbry.tv/@ClivedeCarle:1
JOIN THE SECRET HEALTH CLUB FOR MORE CUTTING EDGE INFORMATION
https://clivedecarle.com/secret-health-club/
Clive de Carle's website - http://www.ancientpurity.com/
https://clivedecarle.com
Dr. Jennifer Daniels' story of Medical Corruption - http://drjenniferdaniels.com/about-me/
Dr. Jennifer Daniels' website - https://vitalitycapsules.com/
Dr Daniels has a membership program to teach you how to be the healer in your home. Support of 2 Q&A sessions a month are included. These are live and Dr Daniels stays until ALL questions are answered. If you want to learn more about the course, https://vitalitycapsules.com/healathome
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