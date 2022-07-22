Ukrainian Forces Shot Down a Russian Most Powerful Fighter Jet midair near Kherson

US Military News





Jul 22, 2022 The Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet near the city of Nova Kakhovka during heavy fighting in the southern part of the country.





The Sukhoi Su-35S is the new generation of the Soviet-era Su-27. The Su-27 eventually evolved into the multi-role Su-35S, as the U.S. Air Force's F-15A Eagle heavy air superiority fighter has done over time.





The Su-35 can detect targets at a distance of more than 400 km, has 12 hardpoints, a 30mm cannon, and its radar can follow up to 30 targets at once. The aircraft has a range of more than 3,500 kilometers without refueling.





Courtesy:

Defence of Ukraine

Минобороны России

NATO

U.S. Department of Defense





Thanks

Note: thumbnails for illustration only





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