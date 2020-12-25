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For Those Left Behind After the Rapture [mirrored]
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67 views • December 25, 2020
Mirrored Copy of "Left Behind?" video on Lion 'n Lamb 777 channel on YouTube - originally published 24 July 2015
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38_fPRsVlaQ&;index=81&list=PL07F679DA90456828
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********** ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION **********
.
Created/Written by my brother in Christ, Matthew:
.
A MINISTRY OF LOVE – A TRIBULATION PACKAGE.
.
If you are a part of the church reading this before the rapture, and
have asked GOD how you could be of some help to a lost soul, here is how you can help. The people left behind in the TRIBULATION will need some guidance, and you could be the one God uses to help them. You can print this letter, along with a Bible to be found by one or many desperate souls seeking an answer to the madness that is now everyday life for them. This letter's intent is to advise the lost and panicked persons of the HOPE that is still available in JESUS CHRIST.
.
This would be your LOVE GIFT to them. You are free to add anything scriptural to the body of this letter, however it is important to keep it short and to the point. Let GOD speak to the person(s) through the Bible you provide.
.
If you feel led to provide ten Bibles, please make copies of this letter for each Bible. (I suggest that pocket New Testaments would be best. If Bibles are confiscated, a smaller Bible will be easier to conceal. Also leave the TRIBULATION PACKAGE (the Bibles and letters) in a place where they could easily be found, i.e. living room, church, garage...etc). Please take this to the Lord in prayer and may God bless your efforts.
.
I have posted the entire transcript of the letter in the comment section below, due to YT character limitations in this description box. Please copy and paste into a doc that you can use to print from and distribute.
.
A huge thank you to the amazing team at The Secession for allowing use of your incredible music! Please check out their music @ https://www.youtube.com/user/thesecession
.
No money is being made from this video, as it is strictly for spreading awareness and education purposes.
.
Please share this video to help spread awareness and subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/lionnlamb777 and "like" my Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lionnlamb777.
.
God Bless you!!
.
[NOTE FROM RAYMOND7779: Thanks so much to Lion 'n Lamb 777 for letting me repost this video.]
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38_fPRsVlaQ&;index=81&list=PL07F679DA90456828
.
********** ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION **********
.
Created/Written by my brother in Christ, Matthew:
.
A MINISTRY OF LOVE – A TRIBULATION PACKAGE.
.
If you are a part of the church reading this before the rapture, and
have asked GOD how you could be of some help to a lost soul, here is how you can help. The people left behind in the TRIBULATION will need some guidance, and you could be the one God uses to help them. You can print this letter, along with a Bible to be found by one or many desperate souls seeking an answer to the madness that is now everyday life for them. This letter's intent is to advise the lost and panicked persons of the HOPE that is still available in JESUS CHRIST.
.
This would be your LOVE GIFT to them. You are free to add anything scriptural to the body of this letter, however it is important to keep it short and to the point. Let GOD speak to the person(s) through the Bible you provide.
.
If you feel led to provide ten Bibles, please make copies of this letter for each Bible. (I suggest that pocket New Testaments would be best. If Bibles are confiscated, a smaller Bible will be easier to conceal. Also leave the TRIBULATION PACKAGE (the Bibles and letters) in a place where they could easily be found, i.e. living room, church, garage...etc). Please take this to the Lord in prayer and may God bless your efforts.
.
I have posted the entire transcript of the letter in the comment section below, due to YT character limitations in this description box. Please copy and paste into a doc that you can use to print from and distribute.
.
A huge thank you to the amazing team at The Secession for allowing use of your incredible music! Please check out their music @ https://www.youtube.com/user/thesecession
.
No money is being made from this video, as it is strictly for spreading awareness and education purposes.
.
Please share this video to help spread awareness and subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/lionnlamb777 and "like" my Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lionnlamb777.
.
God Bless you!!
.
[NOTE FROM RAYMOND7779: Thanks so much to Lion 'n Lamb 777 for letting me repost this video.]
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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