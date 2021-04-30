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Kaleidoscopic Moments: Five Illustrated Poems 1
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11 views • April 30, 2021
This video is a collection of five of my poems, with illustrations about each poem. These poems express my spiritual insights about my personal experiences, with a glimpse of viewing them through God's purpose for my life. I have marveled at God's presence throughout all of my circumstances. The soundtrack is: It Is Well with My Soul, one of my favorite hymns.
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