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''SUDDENLY & UNEXPECTEDLY'' -THE NEW WAY TO EXPRESS A DEATH FROM THE COVID KILL SHOT
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222 views • November 28, 2021
It may have been sudden, but if you take the kill shot it should not be unexpected. More videos you might want to take a look at:
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
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