They'll Never Show you this SHOCKING TRUTH┃That's why the US failed to Defeat RUSSIA in Economic WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
More than three years have passed since the start of the special military operation. And now, after all this time, I can say with confidence that the so-called collective West, led by the United States, regrets that for 35 years they mocked Moscow and arrogantly refused to provide security guarantees for Russia, continuing NATO expansion to the East. And as you can see, the outbreak of a special military operation in Ukraine and a full-scale economic war have shown the world not only the weakness of the North Atlantic Alliance from a military perspective but also the economic weakness of the collective West............................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING