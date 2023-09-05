Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Short Time (1990) - Bus Driver (Dee Jay Jackson) Drug Test Scene
channel image
Truther Network
1501 Subscribers
112 views
Published 20 hours ago

Bus Driver (Dee Jay Jackson) Drug Test Scene

Hospital waiting room scene with Bus Driver (Dee Jay Jackson) where his company springs a random drug test on him. From the 1990 movie 'Short Time'.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
comedydrug testshort time

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket