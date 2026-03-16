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You Were Never Born a Citizen – You Were Incorporated at Birth
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers delivers a foundational truth that every sovereign being must understand: you were not born a citizen. You were born a living, spiritual being—and that moment was hijacked.


The birth certificate is not a document of life. It is an instrument of incorporation. Through it, governments collateralized human beings to fund a global debt system they created and never intended to repay. We did not incur this debt. We were pledged against it.


This is the divide: corporation versus sovereign.


The 1871 Organic Act was not administrative. It was a hostile takeover. After the Revolutionary War drained the U.S. Treasury, global bankers stepped in with loans that came with conditions. Those conditions allowed infiltration of government, courts, banking, education, medicine, and churches worldwide. Every major war was financed the same way: bankers funded both sides, controlled the outcome, and collected nations as assets.


The Constitutional Republic was dissolved and replaced with a corporate entity: the United States of America, Inc. Gold fringe on the flag signaled the change. Common law, rooted in natural and divine law, was replaced with maritime corporate law. The Bar Association—a foreign corporate registry—now administers "justice" as debt collection.


The British Crown and the Vatican sit at the top of this hierarchy, using corporate America as the enforcement arm for global control.


But this structure only works as long as people believe it is legitimate. That belief is breaking. This is the Great Awakening. The return to what was always ours. The end of corporate enslavement. The restoration of human sovereignty.


We do not comply anymore.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
vaticanmaritime lawbirth certificategreat awakeningjohn michael chambersbritish crownbar associationunited states inchuman sovereignty1871 organic actcorporate enslavementgold fringe
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